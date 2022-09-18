IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.26

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $726.60 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019916 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

