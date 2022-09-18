Iridium Price Tops $0.0111 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Iridium has a total market cap of $266,754.66 and $1,989.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Iridium

