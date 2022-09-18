iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.79

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 278630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $2,247,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

