iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.