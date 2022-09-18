iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.23

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

