iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.22

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.22 and last traded at $94.33, with a volume of 6231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

