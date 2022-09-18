iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.22

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.22 and last traded at $94.33, with a volume of 6231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.