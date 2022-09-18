iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.46

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 59631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 186,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 128,919 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

