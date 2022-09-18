iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 109,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 159,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

