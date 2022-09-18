ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

