ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.75

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 24256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
ITOCHU Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 4.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at $307,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
