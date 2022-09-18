J Bryant Kirkland III Buys 5,500 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.39 per share, with a total value of 24,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,909,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 788 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.65 per share, with a total value of 3,664.20.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DOUG opened at 4.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.86. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.36 and a 1 year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $49,410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 598,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

