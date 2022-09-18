J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 258 ($3.12).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 202.80 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 699.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.49.

In related news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

