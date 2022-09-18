J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,104 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,486,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,352,000 after acquiring an additional 368,747 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 315,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 130,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.