J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 216.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

