J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 152,069 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,486 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,180 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

