J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,660,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

