Jade Currency Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $145,113.95 and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s launch date was November 20th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol is a decentralized venture capital fund, backed by a floor price through its treasury reserves and the goal is to democratize access to venture capital deals that were traditionally reserved for TradFi institutions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

