Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 81,890 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.7 %

Zscaler stock opened at $169.49 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.06.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

