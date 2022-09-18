Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($23.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($23.15). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($23.13), with a volume of 20,817 shares.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 97.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,914 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,914.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

