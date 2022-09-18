Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $173,954.60 and approximately $58,233.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.02420937 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00109230 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00831711 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
Jarvis+ launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
