Jarvis Network Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $485,785.94 and approximately $34,732.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00077395 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.