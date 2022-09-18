Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

