Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
NYSE IRNT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. IronNet has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.
In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,296 shares of company stock valued at $203,232. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
