Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Underperform

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

