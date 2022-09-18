Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.
