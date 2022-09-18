Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $811,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

