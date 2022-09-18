Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nikon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nikon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Nikon’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Nikon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Nikon has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon ( OTCMKTS:NINOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Nikon had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

