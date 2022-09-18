Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $34.95 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

