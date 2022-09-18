Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Price Hits $22.43 on Exchanges

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $37,030.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.43 or 0.00115064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

