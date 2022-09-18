JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $946,350.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00.

JFrog Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 302,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

