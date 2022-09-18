JMP Securities Cuts Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $12.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GPMT opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.73 million, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.10.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
