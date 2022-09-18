JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at JOANN

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,139 shares of company stock worth $68,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

JOANN Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JOANN by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market cap of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.35.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is -31.21%.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

