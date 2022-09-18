JOE (JOE) Price Down 7.2% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $73.56 million and $9.33 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE was first traded on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 325,170,316 coins. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

