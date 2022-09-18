Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 506,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 97,467 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

