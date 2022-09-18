JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Price Target to €14.00

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.47) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GRNNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Grand City Properties from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

GRNNF opened at $11.47 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

