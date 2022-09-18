JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday.
Bowlero Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.80.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
