JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

About Bowlero

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 473.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 103,663 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 337,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 452.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.