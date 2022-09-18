JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $179.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $314.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

