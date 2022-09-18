JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.60.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.