JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target to GBX 620

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

