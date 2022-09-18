JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNLM. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

Dunelm Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 783.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 894.47. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.43.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89). Also, insider Karen Witts purchased 1,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

