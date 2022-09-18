JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.89 and last traded at $47.23. 206,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 111,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,404,000.

