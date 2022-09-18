Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $241,232.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

