Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.82 Million

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00027328 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,674.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057616 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010347 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005545 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064441 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077329 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Profile
JUV is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
