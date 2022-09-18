K21 (K21) Market Cap Tops $2.74 Million

K21 (K21) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. K21 has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $24,177.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, K21 has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.02420937 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00831711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

K21’s launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt and its Facebook page is accessible here. K21’s official website is kanon.art.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

