Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $167.59 and last traded at $167.59, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.91.

Specifically, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average of $189.11.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kadant by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kadant by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kadant by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

