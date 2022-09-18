Kalata (KALA) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Kalata (KALA) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 449% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $66,957.91 and $162,447.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.02420937 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00109230 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00831711 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kalata
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.