Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Shares Down 27%

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 27% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 413,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 282,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Kalera Public Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81.
Institutional Trading of Kalera Public
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.
About Kalera Public
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
