Kalmar Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kalmar’s official website is kalmar.io/#.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

