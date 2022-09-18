Kalmar Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00847391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kalmar’s official website is kalmar.io/#.

Kalmar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

