Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.