Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

